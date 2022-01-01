Go
Osteria Papavero

Osteria Papavero is a cozy restaurant serving authentic, rustic Italian food. We offer a menu that changes daily, with vegetarian and gluten-free options.

PASTA

128 East Wilson Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (736 reviews)

Popular Items

Gnocchetti con 'Nduja$20.00
little potato gnocchi with spicy calabrian chili & pork sausage ragout with tomatoes and smoked ricotta salata
Budino di Zucca$9.00
warm pumpkin brioche bread pudding with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and toasted pecans
Cinghiale$22.00
egg pappardelle pasta with a wild boar ragout with red wine, carrot, onion and tomato, topped with parmesan
Zuppa del Giorno$9.00
southern-style burgoo with turnip greens, okra, lentils, carrots, and green cabbage (v, gf)
Bread$3.50
housemade bread basket, serves 2
Crespelle$21.00
house-made savory crepes stuffed with ricotta and spinach & baked in béchamel sauce with wild mushroom trifolati and parmigiano (v)
$30 3-Course Meal$30.00
Choose one item from each course
Antipasto di Verdure$17.00
an assorted trio of vegetable preparations, changes are made regularly, please call for information about the current offering.
CAN BE VEGETARIAN & GLUTEN-FREE UPON REQUEST
Budino di Caramello$9.50
butterscotch pudding, whipped cream, cocoa powder
GLUTEN-FREE, VEGETARIAN
Insalata d'Autunno$12.00
root vegetable salad with endive, radicchio, and arugula with goat cheese, pomegranate seeds, and walnuts
VEGETARIAN, GLUTEN-FREE
Location

128 East Wilson Street

Madison WI

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
