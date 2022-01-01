Osteria Papavero
Osteria Papavero is a cozy restaurant serving authentic, rustic Italian food. We offer a menu that changes daily, with vegetarian and gluten-free options.
PASTA
128 East Wilson Street • $$
128 East Wilson Street
Madison WI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
