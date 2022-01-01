Go
Since opening in 2007 Osteria has become one of the country’s most critically acclaimed Italian restaurants, earning Chef Jeff Michaud the 2010 James Beard Foundation Award for “Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic” for his work helming the kitchen.

PIZZA

640 N Broad St • $$

Avg 4 (1359 reviews)

Dark Chocolate and Cherry Panettone$50.00
Dark Chocolate and Cherry Panettone will be available for pick up, during restaurant hours, beginning on Wednesday 12/9/20
Francobolli Ravioli$15.00
robiola, mushroom, thyme
Francobolli$14.00
robiola, trumpet mushroom, thyme
Burrata$10.00
sugar snap peas, pea tendrils, walnut oil
Vegetable Antipasto$14.00
seasonal wood roasted vegetables
Pappardelle$15.00
veal, parmigiano, rosemary
Margherita$8.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
Margherita Pizza$12.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
Feast of the Seven Fishes for 2. NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY$130.00
Focaccia,
Octopus Insalata
cannellini beans, lemon, olives
Shrimp Cocktail
salsa rosa & horseradish
Baked Clams Amatricriana
tomato, guanciale, pecorino
Baccala Lasagna
chili flake, garlic, parsley
Stuffed Conchiglie
crab, caciocavallo cheese, tomato
Monkfish Cacciatore
peppers, tomato, saffron polenta
Whole Branzino
oregano, olive oil, lemon
Tiramisu
coffee, mascarpone, lady fingers
Vegetable Antipasti$11.00
seasonal wood roasted vegetables

Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Formal
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

640 N Broad St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
