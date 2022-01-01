Osteria
Since opening in 2007 Osteria has become one of the country’s most critically acclaimed Italian restaurants, earning Chef Jeff Michaud the 2010 James Beard Foundation Award for “Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic” for his work helming the kitchen.
PIZZA
640 N Broad St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
640 N Broad St
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Veganish
Come in and enjoy!
South Restaurant & Jazz Club
SOUTH Restaurant & Jazz Club is Philadelphia's premier Southern restaurant and Jazz Club. SOUTH is open Thursday through Sunday for dinner and live Jazz.
URBN
Come in and enjoy!
Original Hot Dog Factory
Come in and enjoy!