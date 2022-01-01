Osterville restaurants you'll love
More about AMIE Bakery
SANDWICHES
AMIE Bakery
1254 Main St, Osterville
|Popular items
|McAMIE
|$7.25
Our flaky and buttery Cheddar Biscuit topped with Sausage, Fontina cheese, and homemade Frittata.
|Bacon Egg Cheese Croissant
|$8.25
Our fresh baked Croissant topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Homemade Frittata, Fontina Cheese, and a Sour Cream spread.
|Egg & Cheese
|$6.50
Our fresh baked Croissant topped with our Homemade Frittata, Fontina Cheese, and a Sour Cream spread.
More about Five Bays Bistro
Five Bays Bistro
825 Main Street, Osterville
|Popular items
|Calamari
|$16.00
flash fried Judith Point calamari, garlic, banana peppers, spicy chili oil
|5 Bays Burger
|$18.00
signature house burger blend, lettuce, tomato, onion, bistro sauce, brioche bun, frites
|Sole Francaise
|$31.00
parmesan risotto, asparagus, lemon beurre blanc