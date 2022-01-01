Osterville restaurants you'll love

Go
Osterville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Osterville

Osterville's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Scroll right

Must-try Osterville restaurants

AMIE Bakery image

SANDWICHES

AMIE Bakery

1254 Main St, Osterville

Avg 3.7 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
McAMIE$7.25
Our flaky and buttery Cheddar Biscuit topped with Sausage, Fontina cheese, and homemade Frittata.
Bacon Egg Cheese Croissant$8.25
Our fresh baked Croissant topped with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Homemade Frittata, Fontina Cheese, and a Sour Cream spread.
Egg & Cheese$6.50
Our fresh baked Croissant topped with our Homemade Frittata, Fontina Cheese, and a Sour Cream spread.
More about AMIE Bakery
Five Bays Bistro image

 

Five Bays Bistro

825 Main Street, Osterville

Avg 4.3 (267 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Calamari$16.00
flash fried Judith Point calamari, garlic, banana peppers, spicy chili oil
5 Bays Burger$18.00
signature house burger blend, lettuce, tomato, onion, bistro sauce, brioche bun, frites
Sole Francaise$31.00
parmesan risotto, asparagus, lemon beurre blanc
More about Five Bays Bistro
The Pineapple Caper image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Pineapple Caper

29 Wianno Ave, Osterville

Avg 4.6 (80 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Egg & Cheese$8.00
California$12.00
Classic$9.00
More about The Pineapple Caper
Map

More near Osterville to explore

Sandwich

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Falmouth

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Mashpee

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

West Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Dennis

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

East Falmouth

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

South Yarmouth

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

South Dennis

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston