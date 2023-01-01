Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Osterville
/
Osterville
/
Calamari
Osterville restaurants that serve calamari
Osterville Fish Market
2952 Falmouth Rd, Osterville
No reviews yet
Calamari Plate
$18.00
More about Osterville Fish Market
Five Bays Bistro
825 Main Street, Osterville
Avg 4.3
(267 reviews)
Calamari
$17.00
flash fried Judith Point calamari, garlic, banana peppers, spicy chili oil
More about Five Bays Bistro
