Calamari in Osterville

Osterville restaurants
Toast

Osterville restaurants that serve calamari

Main pic

 

Osterville Fish Market

2952 Falmouth Rd, Osterville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Calamari Plate$18.00
More about Osterville Fish Market
Calamari image

 

Five Bays Bistro

825 Main Street, Osterville

Avg 4.3 (267 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari$17.00
flash fried Judith Point calamari, garlic, banana peppers, spicy chili oil
More about Five Bays Bistro

