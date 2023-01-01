Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar wraps in Osterville

Go
Osterville restaurants
Toast

Osterville restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

Consumer pic

 

Crisp Too

770 Main Street, Barnstable

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
free range chicken, baby romaine, parmesan, house caesar dressing, whole wheat wrap
More about Crisp Too
The Pineapple Caper image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Pineapple Caper

29 Wianno Ave, Osterville

Avg 4.6 (80 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
More about The Pineapple Caper

