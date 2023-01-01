Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken caesar wraps in
Osterville
/
Osterville
/
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Osterville restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
Crisp Too
770 Main Street, Barnstable
No reviews yet
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$12.00
free range chicken, baby romaine, parmesan, house caesar dressing, whole wheat wrap
More about Crisp Too
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Pineapple Caper
29 Wianno Ave, Osterville
Avg 4.6
(80 reviews)
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$12.00
More about The Pineapple Caper
