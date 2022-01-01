Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Osterville

Osterville restaurants
Osterville restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

AMIE Bakery image

SANDWICHES

AMIE Bakery

1254 Main St, Osterville

Avg 3.7 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
More about AMIE Bakery
Five Bays Bistro image

 

Five Bays Bistro

825 Main Street, Osterville

Avg 4.3 (267 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$10.00
a la mode
More about Five Bays Bistro

