Chocolate chip cookies in
Osterville
/
Osterville
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Osterville restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
SANDWICHES
AMIE Bakery
1254 Main St, Osterville
Avg 3.7
(111 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.25
More about AMIE Bakery
Five Bays Bistro
825 Main Street, Osterville
Avg 4.3
(267 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$10.00
a la mode
More about Five Bays Bistro
