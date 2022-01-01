Go
OSTIA

Ostia will be “New American” with Mediterranean and Italian undertones. To us that means a fun menu that is ever changing, eclectic, and honest. Made up of a la carte meats, pastas, seasonal salads, diverse sides, while focusing on the philosophies of farm to table, seasonality & simplicity. Our efforts will be focused on sourcing local and sustainable food while being a neighborhood restaurant.

2032 Dunlavy St • $$

Avg 4.5 (2440 reviews)

Popular Items

Ceasar$14.00
Anchovy, Capers, Pecorino + Breadcrumbs
Amatriciana$21.00
Guanciale, Tomato, Onion + Pecorino
Snap Peas$10.00
Hazelnut, Parsley + Aleppo
Hanger Steak$35.00
Sweet Pepper, Fresno, Cippolini + Caper
Carbonara$19.00
Guanciale, Black Pepper, Egg + Parmigiano
Potato$10.00
Rosemary + Aioli
Cacio e Pepe$19.00
Cheese and Pepper
Chicken$27.00
Lemon + Salsa Verde
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2032 Dunlavy St

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
