Ostia will be “New American” with Mediterranean and Italian undertones. To us that means a fun menu that is ever changing, eclectic, and honest. Made up of a la carte meats, pastas, seasonal salads, diverse sides, while focusing on the philosophies of farm to table, seasonality & simplicity. Our efforts will be focused on sourcing local and sustainable food while being a neighborhood restaurant.



2032 Dunlavy St • $$