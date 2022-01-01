Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Oswego

Go
Oswego restaurants
Toast

Oswego restaurants that serve brisket

Main pic

 

Dairy Barn

121 South Main Street, Oswego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Platter$19.00
More about Dairy Barn
113 Main image

 

113 Main - 113 S Main Street

113 S Main Street, Oswego

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Poppers$12.00
Smoked Brisket Poutine$17.00
More about 113 Main - 113 S Main Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Oswego

Mahi Mahi

Tacos

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Oswego to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Geneva

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

West Chicago

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Crest Hill

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1536 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (599 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (223 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (804 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (580 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston