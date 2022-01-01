Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Brisket in
Oswego
/
Oswego
/
Brisket
Oswego restaurants that serve brisket
Dairy Barn
121 South Main Street, Oswego
No reviews yet
Brisket Platter
$19.00
More about Dairy Barn
113 Main - 113 S Main Street
113 S Main Street, Oswego
No reviews yet
Brisket Poppers
$12.00
Smoked Brisket Poutine
$17.00
More about 113 Main - 113 S Main Street
