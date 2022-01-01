Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Caesar salad in
Oswego
/
Oswego
/
Caesar Salad
Oswego restaurants that serve caesar salad
LaGrafs Pub and Grill
187 East 10th St, Oswego
No reviews yet
Caesar Salad
$9.99
More about LaGrafs Pub and Grill
Oswego Sub Shop
106 W Bridge St, Oswego
No reviews yet
LARGE CAESAR SALAD
$44.44
More about Oswego Sub Shop
Browse other tasty dishes in Oswego
French Fries
Clam Chowder
Chicken Tenders
Bisque
Grilled Chicken
Cheese Fries
Clams
More near Oswego to explore
Syracuse
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Skaneateles
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Canandaigua
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Fairport
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Victor
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Baldwinsville
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
Webster
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Syracuse
Avg 4.4
(35 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
Watertown
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Utica
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(900 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(566 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(231 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(46 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(279 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(423 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston