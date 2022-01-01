Cake in Oswego

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Oswego restaurants that serve cake
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skip's Fish Fry
42 West 2nd Street, Oswego
Avg 4.4
(706 reviews)
Cheese Cake
$4.99
More about Skip's Fish Fry
Canale's Restaurant
156 W Utica St, Oswego
No reviews yet
Four High Carrot Cake
$8.50
More about Canale's Restaurant
