Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Oswego

Go
Oswego restaurants
Toast

Oswego restaurants that serve cake

Skip's Fish Fry image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Skip's Fish Fry

42 West 2nd Street, Oswego

Avg 4.4 (706 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Cake$4.99
More about Skip's Fish Fry
Consumer pic

 

Canale's Restaurant

156 W Utica St, Oswego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Four High Carrot Cake$8.50
More about Canale's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Oswego

Crispy Chicken

Grilled Chicken

French Fries

Bisque

Buffalo Wings

Clams

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Oswego to explore

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Skaneateles

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Webster

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Fairport

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Victor

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Baldwinsville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Watertown

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Utica

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1022 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (639 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (468 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston