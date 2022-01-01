Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken salad in
Oswego
/
Oswego
/
Chicken Salad
Oswego restaurants that serve chicken salad
Canale's Restaurant
156 W Utica St, Oswego
No reviews yet
Bowl Canale's Crispy Chicken Salad
$0.00
More about Canale's Restaurant
Oswego Sub Shop
106 W Bridge St, Oswego
No reviews yet
***PAN - Chicken Salad
$9.49
1/2 Chicken Salad
$6.94
1 Chicken Salad
$11.34
More about Oswego Sub Shop
Browse other tasty dishes in Oswego
French Fries
Crispy Chicken
Cheese Fries
Clam Chowder
Grilled Chicken
Chicken Tenders
Bisque
Clams
More near Oswego to explore
Syracuse
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Skaneateles
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Canandaigua
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
Webster
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Fairport
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Victor
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Baldwinsville
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Syracuse
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
Watertown
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Utica
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1015 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(632 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(262 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(300 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(466 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston