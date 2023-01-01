Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Oswego

Oswego restaurants
Oswego restaurants that serve egg rolls

LaGrafs Pub and Grill image

 

LaGrafs Pub and Grill

187 East 10th St, Oswego

Ruben Egg Rolls$8.99
Pizza Egg Rolls$8.99
Whacko Gringo

107 West Bridge Street, Oswego

TWO - Birria Egg Rolls$11.95
Birria Beef and Muenster Cheese inside an egg roll. served with consommé beef broth for dipping. *Limited Qty*
THREE - Birria Egg Rolls$15.95
Birria Beef and Muenster Cheese inside an egg roll. served with consommé beef broth for dipping. *Limited QTY*
