Egg rolls in Oswego
Oswego restaurants that serve egg rolls
LaGrafs Pub and Grill
187 East 10th St, Oswego
|Ruben Egg Rolls
|$8.99
|Pizza Egg Rolls
|$8.99
Whacko Gringo
107 West Bridge Street, Oswego
|TWO - Birria Egg Rolls
|$11.95
Birria Beef and Muenster Cheese inside an egg roll. served with consommé beef broth for dipping. *Limited Qty*
|THREE - Birria Egg Rolls
|$15.95
Birria Beef and Muenster Cheese inside an egg roll. served with consommé beef broth for dipping. *Limited QTY*