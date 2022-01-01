Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grilled chicken in
Oswego
/
Oswego
/
Grilled Chicken
Oswego restaurants that serve grilled chicken
LaGrafs Pub and Grill
187 East 10th St, Oswego
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken
$12.99
Grilled or Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and your favorite cheese
More about LaGrafs Pub and Grill
Oswego Sub Shop
106 W Bridge St, Oswego
No reviews yet
1 Grilled Chicken
$12.27
More about Oswego Sub Shop
Browse other tasty dishes in Oswego
French Fries
More near Oswego to explore
Syracuse
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Skaneateles
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Watertown
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Canandaigua
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Fairport
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Victor
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Baldwinsville
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
Webster
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Syracuse
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
Watertown
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(67 restaurants)
Utica
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(865 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(541 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(230 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(409 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston