Scallops in
Oswego
/
Oswego
/
Scallops
Oswego restaurants that serve scallops
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Skip's Fish Fry
42 West 2nd Street, Oswego
Avg 4.4
(706 reviews)
Scallops - Small
$14.99
Scallop Dinner
$18.99
Scallops - Large
$25.99
More about Skip's Fish Fry
Canale's Restaurant
156 W Utica St, Oswego
No reviews yet
Sauteed Scallops
$33.00
More about Canale's Restaurant
