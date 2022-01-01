Otaez Mexican restaurant - Oakland
Come in and enjoy!
3872 International Blvd
Location
3872 International Blvd
Oakland CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Fruitvale - Reem’s California
Reem's is an Arab street corner bakery that connects people across cultures and experiences through the warmth of bread and hospitality.
We believe in the power of food to build strong resilient community. Our vision is to be an anchor space that provides good jobs, delicious, nourishing food, and a home to many.
Taqueria Reynoso
Authenticity at affordable prices, Lets taco about it.
Dragon Rouge Bistro Alameda
Vietnamese Food Done Right!
Barons Quality Meats & Seafood
All prices by weight.