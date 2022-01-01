Other Brother Beer Co.

(32 oz pop-top crowler)

Red Ale 6.8% ABV 21 IBU – With all of the great hoppy beers being brewed these days, it can be easy to overlook the incredible depth flavors that can be conjured up with malted grains. We’re super jazzed to share with you All That The Grain Promises, a red ale. Clear and ruby red, this beer presents clean toffee and dark bread character against a dry, medium body backdrop. Bitterness is low, but not absent, while subtle hop aroma harmonizes with the intricate riff of malt flavors.

