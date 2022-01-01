Go
Toast

Other Brother Beer Co.

Other Brother Beer Co brews and serves high-quality, delicious beers.

877 Broadway Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (39 reviews)

Popular Items

Builders' Oatmeal Stout$11.00
(32 oz pop-top crowler)
7.1% IBU 18 IBU – Honoring the men and women who build the things around us, Builder’s Stout is a silky black, full-bodied oatmeal stout that features a pillowy mocha-colored head. Smooth and restrained bitterness complement dark roasted coffee aroma and decadent chocolate malt flavors.
Del Monte Express Double IPA$11.00
(32 oz pop-top crowler)
Double IPA -7.7% ABV- Beautifully caramel-colored with an assertive bitterness, Del Monte Express was fermented with a mélange of clean burning Cal Ale and expressive Kölsch yeast, resulting in strong stone fruit esters reminiscent of peach-ring candy. A blend of New Zealand hop varieties mesh to impart a well-defined citrus flavor and strong blood orange nose.
Seasider Smash: Citra Pale Ale$11.00
(32 oz pop-top crowler)
Pale Ale – 5.5% ABV – Aaaand It’s back! Seasider SMASH: Citra is pouring SO nice in the taproom. Neutral crackery malt flavor from 100% Two-Row grain bill provides a perfect vehicle to allow the assertive citrus flavors (think slightly over-ripe grapefruit) to please the palate. A clean, neutral, fermentation gives us dry, light-bodied beer that really allows the nuance of the hops to express.
All That The Grain Promises (And More) Red Ale$11.00
(32 oz pop-top crowler)
Red Ale 6.8% ABV 21 IBU – With all of the great hoppy beers being brewed these days, it can be easy to overlook the incredible depth flavors that can be conjured up with malted grains. We’re super jazzed to share with you All That The Grain Promises, a red ale. Clear and ruby red, this beer presents clean toffee and dark bread character against a dry, medium body backdrop. Bitterness is low, but not absent, while subtle hop aroma harmonizes with the intricate riff of malt flavors.
The Bucket Brown Ale$11.00
(32 oz pop-top crowler)
Brown Ale 5.2% ABV 21 IBU – The Bucket is a medium-bodied, copper-brown creation that pleases the nose as well as the palate. Defined nutty, biscuity notes meld with restrained caramel malt sweetness, coupling with the suggestion of golden raisin to round out this highly drinkable beer.
Pizza + 2 Crowlers: 5:30-6:00 PM Pickup
One Ad Astra Pizza + Two Other Brother Crowlers
1 Crowler + 1 Snack
**Available for Pickup 5/14 12:00PM to 5:00PM only**
Pickup time stated in order may not match...don't worry, we've got you! ;)
Roundabouter Hazy IPA$11.00
(32 oz pop-top crowler)
Hazy Pale Ale 6.6% ABV 25 IBU – We brewed Roundabouter IPA with copious amounts of tropical Samba hops for maximum drinkability and aroma. Leaning heavily on flaked oats and white wheat, Roundabouter offers a soft, smooth mouthfeel, while Maris Otter adds depth and spice. Roundabouter finishes with a well-merged flavor of biscuity malt in the background and punchy pineapple notes up front. So cruise right into this hazy IPA, and keep it movin’
Junkyard Dry Stout$10.00
(32 oz pop-top crowler)
Dry Stout 3.5% ABV 17 IBU – Junkyard is a full-flavored beer that doesn’t sit heavy – it’s exceptionally crushable yet complex. Dark as night and sporting a full, creamy head, aromas of well-roasted coffee offer complement to subtle dark chocolate notes on the palate. Junkyard finishes light with a lingering brightness.
Heermann's Lager$11.00
(32oz crowler can)
Czech Lager -4.8% ABV- Constructed with a bouquet of pilsner malt comes a beautiful golden color and gorgeous white fluffy foam. Your nose will be filled with wonderful aromas of melon and just a hint of citrus zest. As this liquid decadence hits your palate you'll experience malt sweetness, light body, and a smooth mouthfeel with a crisp and snappy finish. A mellow and crushable beer for any occasion.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

877 Broadway Ave

Seaside CA

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Meatery

No reviews yet

Butcher Shop & Marketplace

The Butter House

No reviews yet

"Everyone loves butter!"

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Paluca Trattoria

No reviews yet

Your host & chef, Sal Tedesco, was born in Sicily and grew up in Monterey as the son of a Sicilian fisherman. Quaint atmosphere with coastal chic-inspired decor, Paluca Trattoria is the perfect seaside getaway!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston