Other Mama

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

3655 S Durango • $$

Avg 4.7 (1648 reviews)

Popular Items

Spicy Tuna and Cucumber Cut Roll$9.00
Amberjack, Scallion, Tempura Asparagus Roll$14.00
Spicy Salmon Tartare$15.00
Salmon with salsa verde, calabrian chili
served with Other Mama famous Togarashi Waffle Fries
Mixed Seafood Ceviche$13.00
Shrimp, Whitefish, Octopus mixed with lime, sea-salt, habanero/carrot puree
Blue Crab, Avocado Cucumber Cut Roll$9.00
Shrimp Tempura, Blue Crab, Avocado Roll$12.00
Spicy Salmon and Avocado Cut Roll$9.00
Japanese Fried Chicken$13.00
Crispy soy, garlic, finer marinated jidori chicken
1 pc Ocean Trout Nigiri$2.00
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

3655 S Durango

Las Vegas NV

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
