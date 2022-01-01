Go
Other Side Deli - East Deering

We are a local deli located in Portland's East Deering. Serving house made deli meats, sausages & charcuterie. Stop in for a made to order sandwich, local beer, wine or local gelato!

164 Veranda St

Popular Items

Turkey Club$13.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles & Garlic Mayo
Breakfast Sandwich$5.75
Fried egg with choice of meat & cheese on English Muffin
Pork Belly Bahn Mi$12.00
Liver Pate, Pickled Jalepeno, Carrot, Daikon & Cilantro
Italian$13.00
Salami, Mortadella, Pepperoni, Pepperoncini relish, Vinegar Peppers, LTPO, Provolone
Fried Chicken$12.00
Fried Chicken cutlet on a bulky roll with ranch, lettuce, tomato, pickles & onion.
Breakfast Burrito$7.00
Scrambled egg, potato, peppers, salsa & jack cheese
House Cut Fries
Shaved Steak Grinder$13.00
American, Mayo, Caramalized onions, Vinegar Peppers
Small Deep River Chips$1.99
Turkey Grinder$12.00
House made turkey on toasted baguette, you pick the toppings
Location

164 Veranda St

Portland ME

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
