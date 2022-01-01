Go
Otherlands Beer

Rustic lagers & farmhouse ales, new European inspired comfort foods.

2121 Humboldt St • $$

Avg 5 (36 reviews)

Illumination
Dry-hopped saison brewed with Continental and American hops; bright, juicy and fresh. An old favorite from a previous life.
Some Soft Returning, Kellerbier
Unfiltered Franconia-inspired kellerbier: smooth and malty with a very mellow carbonation.
Street Frites$8.00
Crispy, golden hand cut fries. Your choice of : Belgian style served with joppiesauce (sweet onion curry mayo); Salt & Vinegar with dill aioli; OR Spicy with cilantro lime aioli.
Pierogies$14.50
Your choice of; mushroom and kraut pierogis over mushrooms, rye crunchies and creme fraiche; OR potato and farmers cheese pierogis with spicy berber curry sauce, cilantro and creme friache.
Pretzel & Beer Cheese$10.00
Large Ralf's Bavarian pretzel with spicy beer mustard and PDX-style beer cheese.
Traditional Latkes$11.00
Golden potato and celery root pancakes, lemon thyme apple butter, creme fraiche and pickled red onions. Five in a full order, three in a half.
Falafel Deluxe$14.00
Pita stuffed with house made flafel balls, cucumber dill salad, shredded cabbage, and jalapeno creme fraiche, served with your choice of frites or salad.
OR try it "Brussels-Style" (sub pita for hoagie and stuff full of frites...yummm). Can be made GF and Vegan.
The Beet Rueben Sandwich$14.00
Smoked beets, garlic & dill sauerkraut, melted Swiss and Russian dressing on marbled rye. Served with house potato salad and brined dill pickle.
Fall Root Vegetable Salad$13.00
Colorful medley of roasted veggies served over red lentil hummus and kale. Topped with duqqa, sumac and maple tahini drizzle. Add feta cheese or a pickled egg. Vegan and Gluten Free.
Guesthouse Caesar Salad$10.00
Kale, romaine, pickled hot peppers, shaved parm, grilled sourdough and creamy cashew caesar dressing. Add a pickled egg, feta or falafel balls! Can be made Vegan or Gluten Free.

2121 Humboldt St

Bellingham WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
