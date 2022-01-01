Go
Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse

If you are looking for quality food, Off the Hook is a must eat ! We offer a large seafood menu, a raw bar featuring the freshest of oysters, shrimp and clams and prime cut meats for the land lovers. Don't miss out on the delicious fare offered at Off the Hook Seafood & Chophouse!

500 S Battlefield Blvd

Popular Items

Crab Cake Sandwich$16.00
Our Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, Broiled or Pan Fried Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion
Award Winning Crab Dip$14.00
Our Famous Crab Dip Served with Old Bay Seasoned Tortilla Chips
Blackened Steak Bites$14.00
Bite-sized Pieces of Cajun-Rubbed Steak
OTH Calamari$14.00
Freshly Fried New England Calamari, Served with Red Pepper Jelly
Hushpuppies$4.00
Seared Sesame Tuna$14.00
Ahi Tuna Coated with Sesame Seeds and Served with Thai Garlic Chili Sauce and Wasabi
OTH Smoked Crab Mac n' Cheese$20.00
Folded with Fresh Crab Meat and Topped with Crispy Bacon Crumbles
She Crab Soup$7.00
With Lump Crab Meat and Sweet Sherry
OTH Flame Grilled Hamburger$12.00
1/2 lb. Grilled Burger Served on a Toasted Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion.
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
2 Flour Tortillas with House Made Slaw, Pico de Gallo
Location

500 S Battlefield Blvd

Chesapeake VA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
