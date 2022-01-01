Go
Otium

Otium is a contemporary restaurant that draws from the rich culinary heritage of Chef Timothy Hollingsworth.

222 S Hope Street • $$$$

Avg 4.4 (5213 reviews)
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

222 S Hope Street

Los Angeles CA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
