Ototo Den

1501 S Pearl st

Nikuman$8.00
steamed savory pork bun served with citrus soy ponzu and hot mustard
Buta-kimchi Ramen$15.00
Spicy pork miso broth with sauteed pork belly and kimchi
Tonkotsu Ramen$16.00
48 hour house made Tonkotsu broth with roasted pork belly
Nasumiso$7.00
Japanese eggplant flash fried and tossed in a honey sesame miso glaze
Miso Soup$4.00
New Style Salmon$16.00
6 pieces of Scottish King Salmon lightly seared with sizzling hot sesame-olive oil that has been infused with garlic, chives, cilantro, and julienned ginger. Finished with a yuzu soy
Spicy Chicken Ramen$15.00
Spicy chicken miso broth topped with chicken karaage
Gyoza$7.00
(5pc) Pork and cabbage pan seared dumplings served with a spicy sesame oil vinaigrette
Crispy Spicy Tuna$12.00
6 pieces of tempura fried, crunchy sushi rice topped with lightly spiced tuna tartar, thinly sliced jalapeno, and tobiko. Finished with a sweet eel sauce.
Vegetable Ramen$13.00
36 hour slow simmered, house made vegetable broth topped with mixed vegetables (not vegan)
Denver CO

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
