Otra

Neighborhood Restaurant

682 Haight Street • $

Avg 4.5 (43 reviews)

Popular Items

Totopos and Salsas$7.00
house ground heirloom corn tostadas con charred salsa molcajete y tomatillo-chile de arbol
Cod Tostadas$16.00
con refried black beans, cabbage, Fresno chiles, radish, tomatillo salsa, morita chile
Roasted Sweet Potato Tacos$11.00
Dos house made corn tortillas con spicy cashew crema, corn-black bean salsa y feta
Slow Cooked Beef Tacos$12.00
dos house made corn tortillas con slow cooked carne con guajillo chile, toasted garlic, avocado, onion y cilantro
Frijolitos con Chips$10.00
refried black beans con epazote, queso fresco y peanut salsa macha
Ensalada$13.00
kale, arugula, hibiscus-pickled onion, fennel, chicharro, feta con lemon dressing y spicy pepitas
Hen of the Woods Mushroom Tacos$12.00
dos house made tortillas con pinto beans, hen of the woods mushrooms, crushed avocado, poblano crema, queso cotija, peanut salsa macha
Grilled Asparagus Tostadas$11.00
salsa cremosa, chipotle aioli, pickled onion con fresno chiles
Roasted Carrot Tostadas$11.00
con jalapeno hummus, arbol salsa, y toasted super seeds
Charred Cabbage$12.00
lime-chile de arbol, smoked bone marrow y toasted pecan dukkah
Reservations
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

682 Haight Street

San Francisco CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
