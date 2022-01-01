Go
Ottavio's Italian Restaurant

Ottavios Italian Restaurant is known for being the coziest casual fine dining experience in Camarillo! Come join us for the best happy hour prices, a romantic dinner, group event or patio dining.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

1620 Ventura Blvd • $$

Avg 4.1 (796 reviews)

Popular Items

Roll (1)$0.50
Tortellini Silvana$20.00
Cheese filled tortellini tossed with sauteed chicken, fresh spinach, basil & sun dried tomato cream sauce.
Garlic Bread$3.00
Baked Ziti$18.00
Short tube pasta tossed in a light red sauce; baked with ricotta, mozzarella & parmesan cheese. (vegetarian)
Meatballs Each$2.00
Chicken Parmigiana$21.00
Breaded chicken breast baked in bolognese (meat) sauce and glazed with mozzarella cheese.
*Served with soup or salad, a side pasta meat sauce, sauteed vegetables, and our fresh bread
Lasagne Neopolitan$18.00
Ottavio's famous lasagne Neopolitan (meat).
Side salad$6.00
Spaghetti (add Meatball)$16.00
Pizza
Start with cheese and the rest is up to you! Many delicious toppings to choose from.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1620 Ventura Blvd

Camarillo CA

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

