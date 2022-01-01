Chicken pizza in Ottawa

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ottawa restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Pizzas By Marchelloni image

 

Pizzas By Marchelloni - Ottawa

424 W. Main Street, Suite 2B, Ottawa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
X-Large BBQ Chicken Pizza$20.50
Chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar & mozzarella cheese
Regular BBQ Chicken Pizza$16.25
Chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar & mozzarella cheese
More about Pizzas By Marchelloni - Ottawa
Banner pic

 

Red Dog Grill

411 Great Loop East Dr, Ottawa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bruschetta Chicken Pasta$18.00
Parmesean crusted chicken served on a bed of angel hair pasta in a tomato and basil sauce and finished with a balsamic glaze.
Lil Burger$6.00
All kid's meals served with choice of side and kid's drink.
Bang Bang Empanadas 4ct$10.00
Braised beef and cilantro empanadas served with sour cream, pico de gallo and bang bang sauce.
More about Red Dog Grill

