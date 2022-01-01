Chicken pizza in Ottawa
Ottawa restaurants that serve chicken pizza
Pizzas By Marchelloni - Ottawa
424 W. Main Street, Suite 2B, Ottawa
|X-Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$20.50
Chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar & mozzarella cheese
|Regular BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$16.25
Chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar & mozzarella cheese
Red Dog Grill
411 Great Loop East Dr, Ottawa
|Bruschetta Chicken Pasta
|$18.00
Parmesean crusted chicken served on a bed of angel hair pasta in a tomato and basil sauce and finished with a balsamic glaze.
|Lil Burger
|$6.00
All kid's meals served with choice of side and kid's drink.
|Bang Bang Empanadas 4ct
|$10.00
Braised beef and cilantro empanadas served with sour cream, pico de gallo and bang bang sauce.