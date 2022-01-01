Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Ottawa

Go
Ottawa restaurants
Toast

Ottawa restaurants that serve chicken salad

Court Street Pub image

 

Court Street Pub

620 Court St, Ottawa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad BLT$11.00
peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on Texas Toast
More about Court Street Pub
Pizzas By Marchelloni image

 

Pizzas By Marchelloni

424 W. Main Street, Suite 2B, Ottawa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$7.99
Salad served with chopped boneless chicken wings, green peppers, onions, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese and your choice of salad dressing.
More about Pizzas By Marchelloni
Banner pic

 

Red Dog Grill

411 Great Loop East Dr, Ottawa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
Grilled chicken on a bed of romaine lettuce with parmesean cheese and croutons. Served with creamy Caesar dressing.
Huli Huli Chicken Salad$16.00
Honey ginger glazed chicken on a bed of field greens with diced mango, pickled red onions, goat cheese and crispy wonton threads. Served with raspberry vinaigrette and honey mustard.
More about Red Dog Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Ottawa

Waffles

Chocolate Cake

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Taco Salad

Chocolate Lava Cake

Sweet Potato Fries

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Ottawa to explore

Joliet

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Peru

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Crest Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston