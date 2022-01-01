Chicken salad in Ottawa
Ottawa restaurants that serve chicken salad
Court Street Pub
620 Court St, Ottawa
|Chicken Salad BLT
|$11.00
peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on Texas Toast
Pizzas By Marchelloni
424 W. Main Street, Suite 2B, Ottawa
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$7.99
Salad served with chopped boneless chicken wings, green peppers, onions, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese and your choice of salad dressing.
Red Dog Grill
411 Great Loop East Dr, Ottawa
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Grilled chicken on a bed of romaine lettuce with parmesean cheese and croutons. Served with creamy Caesar dressing.
|Huli Huli Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Honey ginger glazed chicken on a bed of field greens with diced mango, pickled red onions, goat cheese and crispy wonton threads. Served with raspberry vinaigrette and honey mustard.