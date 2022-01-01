Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken wraps in
Ottawa
/
Ottawa
/
Chicken Wraps
Ottawa restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Court Street Pub
620 Court St, Ottawa
No reviews yet
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
$11.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch with lettuce, tomato, & Monterey Jack cheese
More about Court Street Pub
New Chalet Restaurant
514 State St, Ottawa
No reviews yet
CHICKEN WRAP
$13.25
More about New Chalet Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Ottawa
Cheeseburgers
Chili
Sweet Potato Fries
Taco Salad
Tacos
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Pizza
More near Ottawa to explore
Plainfield
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Joliet
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Aurora
Avg 4.2
(28 restaurants)
Yorkville
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Oswego
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Lockport
Avg 3.9
(10 restaurants)
Peru
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Crest Hill
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Peoria
Avg 4.2
(32 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(31 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(388 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(574 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(971 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston