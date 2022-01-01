Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Ottawa
/
Ottawa
/
Chili
Ottawa restaurants that serve chili
Vegas Wings
309 E McKinley Rd, Ottawa
No reviews yet
Sweet Chili
$1.00
More about Vegas Wings
New Chalet Restaurant
514 State St, Ottawa
No reviews yet
BOWL OF CHILI
$4.00
More about New Chalet Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Ottawa
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Tacos
Chicken Pizza
Taco Salad
Mac And Cheese
Nachos
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Wraps
More near Ottawa to explore
Plainfield
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Joliet
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Aurora
Avg 4.2
(28 restaurants)
Yorkville
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Oswego
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Lockport
Avg 3.9
(10 restaurants)
Peru
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Crest Hill
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Dixon
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Kankakee
No reviews yet
Peoria
Avg 4.2
(32 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(31 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(388 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(574 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(971 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston