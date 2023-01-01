Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corned beef and cabbage in Ottawa

Go
Ottawa restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Ottawa
  • /
  • Corned Beef And Cabbage

Ottawa restaurants that serve corned beef and cabbage

Court Street Pub image

 

Court Street Pub

620 Court St, Ottawa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner$14.00
More about Court Street Pub
Consumer pic

 

New Chalet Restaurant

514 State St, Ottawa

No reviews yet
Takeout
CORNED BEEF AND CABBAGE$12.95
More about New Chalet Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Ottawa

Cheeseburgers

Reuben

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Spaghetti

Chicken Salad

Cake

Map

More near Ottawa to explore

Plainfield

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Joliet

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Peru

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Crest Hill

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (422 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (234 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (257 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (589 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (990 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston