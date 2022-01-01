Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Italian sandwiches in
Ottawa
/
Ottawa
/
Italian Sandwiches
Ottawa restaurants that serve italian sandwiches
Pizzas By Marchelloni
424 W. Main Street, Suite 2B, Ottawa
No reviews yet
Italian Beef Sandwich
$7.79
Freshly sliced, smothered with mozzarella cheese & served with au jus
More about Pizzas By Marchelloni
Black Eyed Susan Ottawa
110 W Etna, Ottawa
No reviews yet
Italian Beef Sandwich
$7.90
More about Black Eyed Susan Ottawa
