Mac and cheese in Ottawa
Ottawa restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Court Street Pub
620 Court St, Ottawa
|Mac & Cheese Bites
|$8.00
Mac. Cheese. Ranch. Simple.
Pizzas By Marchelloni
424 W. Main Street, Suite 2B, Ottawa
|Mac & Cheese PepperJack Bites
|$8.75
al dente pasta with eight delicious cheeses in a lightly battered, nugget of rich, creamy perfection.
Red Dog Grill
411 Great Loop East Dr, Ottawa
|Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese
|$15.00
Fresh made creamy cheddar sauce and cavatappi nodles with pulled pork.
|Lobster Mac and Cheese
|$18.00
Fresh made creamy cheddar sauce and cavatappi noodles with lobster.
|Chicken Mac and Cheese
|$14.00
Fresh made creamy cheddar sauce and cavatappi nodles with grilled chicken.