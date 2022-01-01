Nachos in Ottawa
Ottawa restaurants that serve nachos
Court Street Pub
620 Court St, Ottawa
|Spiced Up Chicken Nachos
|$10.00
Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Monterey Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Jalapenos, Spicy Queso (served with sour cream & salsa)
Red Dog Grill
411 Great Loop East Dr, Ottawa
|Harbor Nachos
|$12.00
Seasoned waffle fries topped with melted cheddar cheese, bacon bits, scallions and sour cream.
|RDG Nachos
|$13.00
Seasoned waffle fries topped with chorizo and seasoned beef, melted cheddar cheese, scallions, sour cream and bang bang sauce.