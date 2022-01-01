Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Ottawa

Go
Ottawa restaurants
Toast

Ottawa restaurants that serve nachos

Court Street Pub image

 

Court Street Pub

620 Court St, Ottawa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spiced Up Chicken Nachos$10.00
Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Monterey Jack Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Jalapenos, Spicy Queso (served with sour cream & salsa)
More about Court Street Pub
Banner pic

 

Red Dog Grill

411 Great Loop East Dr, Ottawa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Harbor Nachos$12.00
Seasoned waffle fries topped with melted cheddar cheese, bacon bits, scallions and sour cream.
RDG Nachos$13.00
Seasoned waffle fries topped with chorizo and seasoned beef, melted cheddar cheese, scallions, sour cream and bang bang sauce.
More about Red Dog Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Ottawa

Pretzels

Taco Salad

Waffles

Cake

Chicken Salad

Chocolate Cake

Tacos

Chocolate Lava Cake

Map

More near Ottawa to explore

Joliet

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Plainfield

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Peru

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Crest Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston