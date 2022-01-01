Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Spaghetti in
Ottawa
/
Ottawa
/
Spaghetti
Ottawa restaurants that serve spaghetti
Pizzas By Marchelloni
424 W. Main Street, Suite 2B, Ottawa
No reviews yet
Spaghetti
$6.49
Spaghetti topped with our delicious pasta sauce and a slice of garlic bread.
More about Pizzas By Marchelloni
New Chalet Restaurant
514 State St, Ottawa
No reviews yet
SPAGHETTI
$6.50
1/2 ORDER SPAGHETTI
$5.50
More about New Chalet Restaurant
