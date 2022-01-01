Spaghetti in Ottawa

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Pizzas By Marchelloni

424 W. Main Street, Suite 2B, Ottawa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti$6.49
Spaghetti topped with our delicious pasta sauce and a slice of garlic bread.
More about Pizzas By Marchelloni
Consumer pic

 

New Chalet Restaurant

514 State St, Ottawa

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPAGHETTI$6.50
1/2 ORDER SPAGHETTI$5.50
More about New Chalet Restaurant

