Ottawa restaurants you'll love

Ottawa restaurants
Ottawa's top cuisines

Must-try Ottawa restaurants

Grub and Chug image

 

Grub and Chug

306 South Main, Ottawa

TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheeseburger$7.95
Cheeseburger with fries Lettuce Tomato Onion and pickles
Grub Burger$9.95
Burger with pepper jack cheese Bacon Jam Caramelized onions Grub Sauce (Made in house sauce) on a Toasted Brioche Bun Also comes with Lettuce Tomato and Pickles
Mushroom Swiss Burger$9.95
Mushroom Swiss Burger on a toasted brioche bun
More about Grub and Chug
PrimeTime Grille image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

PrimeTime Grille

2204 S Princeton Cir Dr, Ottawa

Avg 4.6 (216 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cyclone Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Fried or grilled chicken breast with sriracha mayo, leaf lettuce, tomato, and pickles, served on a brioche bun.
Braves Burger$9.99
Burger with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and house sauce, served on a brioche bun.
Open Range Sandwich$13.99
Sliced select ribeye steak topped with provolone cheese and caramelized onions, served on a toasted hoagie with a side of au jus.
More about PrimeTime Grille
Main pic

 

OnCue

111 North Main Street, Ottawa

Fast Pay
More about OnCue

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Ottawa

Mozzarella Sticks

Patty Melts

Fried Pickles

