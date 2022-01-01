Ottawa restaurants you'll love
Grub and Chug
306 South Main, Ottawa
Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$7.95
Cheeseburger with fries Lettuce Tomato Onion and pickles
|Grub Burger
|$9.95
Burger with pepper jack cheese Bacon Jam Caramelized onions Grub Sauce (Made in house sauce) on a Toasted Brioche Bun Also comes with Lettuce Tomato and Pickles
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$9.95
Mushroom Swiss Burger on a toasted brioche bun
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
PrimeTime Grille
2204 S Princeton Cir Dr, Ottawa
Popular items
|Cyclone Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Fried or grilled chicken breast with sriracha mayo, leaf lettuce, tomato, and pickles, served on a brioche bun.
|Braves Burger
|$9.99
Burger with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and house sauce, served on a brioche bun.
|Open Range Sandwich
|$13.99
Sliced select ribeye steak topped with provolone cheese and caramelized onions, served on a toasted hoagie with a side of au jus.
OnCue
111 North Main Street, Ottawa