Fried pickles in
Ottawa
/
Ottawa
/
Fried Pickles
Ottawa restaurants that serve fried pickles
Grub and Chug
306 South Main, Ottawa
No reviews yet
Fried Pickle Spears
$7.95
More about Grub and Chug
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
PrimeTime Grille
2204 S Princeton Cir Dr, Ottawa
Avg 4.6
(216 reviews)
Fried Pickles
$7.49
Housemade fried pickle chips, served with zesty chipotle ranch.
More about PrimeTime Grille
Lawrence
