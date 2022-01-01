Go
Otter East Bakery and Deli

Come in and enjoy!

51 Ossie Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.75
Chocolate Orange Pecan Cookie$2.75
Iced Coffee$2.00
Breakfast Panini$8.00
Enjoy a Quick breakfast in our panini press. Make it how you like it.
Egg and Cheese Sandwich$4.00
Choice Of:
English Muffin or Croissant
Bacon, Ham, Sausage, or Turkey Sausage
Cheddar, American, Swiss
Fried Egg or Square Egg (contains: Cheddar, Onion, Garlic, Salt, Pepper, Milk
Vermont Maple Cream Cheese Danish$3.50
BLT$8.00
North Country Applewood-Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Mayo, Toasted on Honey Oat
Build Your Own$9.00
Any Questions Please Call (802)-989-7220
Location

Middlebury VT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
