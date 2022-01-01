Ottimo Cafe
Upscale Kosher Dairy Restaurant in Howell, NJ | Fresh Fish Dishes | Homemade Pasta | Salads | Delectable Desserts - Executive Chef David Pereg
6794 U.S. 9 S
Location
Howell NJ
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
