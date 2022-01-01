Go
Toast

Ottimo Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy!

2936 Clark Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pellegrino$3.00
Mexican Coke$3.50
Ensalada$20.00
house made tomato sauce, mozzarella, roasted roma tomatoes, prosciutto, crispy garlic, balsamic glaze
Meatball$20.00
house made tomaot sauce, mozzarella, meatball, ricotta
Fungi$20.00
alfredo sauce, mozzarella sauce, shitake and button mushrooms, ricotta, parmesan, green onion, ranch
Diet Coke$3.00
Cheese$16.00
house made tomato sauce, mozzeralla, oregano
Melanzane$20.00
house made tomato sauce, mozzarella, roasted eggplant, crispy shallots, parmesan
Kalua Pork$20.00
mozzarella, house made bbq sauce, pulled
pork, bacon, pepperoni, crispy garlic, chili
flakes, oregano
Meat Amore$22.00
house made tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, sopressata, italian sausage, oregano, crispy garlic, basil
See full menu

Location

2936 Clark Ave

Long Beach CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Baja Sonora

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

COPA

No reviews yet

COPA is a specialty coffee shop, breakfast-and-lunch restaurant, and bakery. Founded in Long Beach in 2019, our menu combines simplicity and indulgence by using quality ingredients to make great-tasting offerings.

Tracy's Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dempsey's Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston