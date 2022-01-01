Go
Toast

Otto’s

Neighborhood bistro

FRENCH FRIES

521 Main St • $$

Avg 4.7 (1567 reviews)

Popular Items

Cinnamon Rolls$18.00
serves 4-6
Firesteed Pinot Noir (bottle)$20.00
Breakfast Casserole$20.00
8"x8" pan (serves 4-6) Contains; potatoes, eggs, sausage, artichoke, red peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach and cheddar cheese. served with chipotle crema
Assorted Pastry Box (6)$25.00
(2) Chocolate Croissants
(2) Almond Croissants
(2) Sticky Buns
Quart of Tomato Dill Soup$14.00
Serves 4 people
Bloody Mary Kit$25.00
Otto's house-made Bloody Mary Mix and a bottle of vodka
Assorted Pastry Box (12)$40.00
(2) Chocolate Croissants
(2) Almond Croissants
(2) Sticky Buns
(2) Sweet Danish
(4) Biscotti
Christmas Dinner Basket$75.00
This is priced per person:
Includes; shrimp cocktail, winter salad, yeast rolls with maître d' butter, beef tenderloin (medium) with horseradish cream, oven roasted redskin potatoes & asparagus with béarnaise & flourless chocolate torte
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

521 Main St

Covington KY

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bouquet Restaurant

No reviews yet

Bouquet Restaurant is an upscale farm-to-table bistro opened in 2007 by Stephen Williams. As one of the first restaurants in the area to embrace local and sustainable farming as a cornerstone of its mission, Bouquet’s menu is constantly evolving to utilize the best products from over fifty farmers and purveyors. In addition to an eclectic and ever-changing offering of small plates, entrees, and desserts, Bouquet has become known for their extensive bourbon collection.

Larry's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mama's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Old Kentucky Bourbon Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston