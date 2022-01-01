Go
Otto Pint - Steamboat Springs

Quality casual dining with everything from artisan pizzas and beer to chef inspired entrees and cocktails.

700 Yampa Ave.

Popular Items

Roasted Chicken$33.00
Half Chicken, brined then roasted, served with fingerling potatoes, poached asparagus and a lemon caper butter sauce.
Big Christmas$15.00
Italian sausage, Peppadew peppers, arugula, chili flake
Lasagna$26.00
Roasted beef and pork sausage with three cheeses, topped with marinara and served with fresh roasted vegetables
Street Corn Arancini$19.00
Crispy fried risotto balls with charred street corn, served with garlic lime aioli, feta cheese, and sweet pickled onion.
Sausage Bolognese$23.00
A creamy sage-infused traditional meat sauce tossed with pappardelle noodles, finished with basil and Parmigiano-Reggiano
1 LB Wings$19.00
Delicious seasoned wings with with choice of sauce
Proscuitto Jalapeno Poppers$12.00
Fresh jalapenos stuffed with herbed bacon cream cheese finished with proscuitto
12" Pizza$10.00
Go ahead and build the pizza of your dreams by selecting from the ingredients listed below.
Shrimp & Grits$26.00
Sauteed shrimp with local sausage, mushrooms, chevre cheese, and diced asparagus in a white wine cream sauce. Served over cheddar polenta.
Margherita$13.00
Marinara, fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil
700 Yampa Ave.

Steamboat Springs CO

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
