Otts BBQ

Locally & Veteran owned. Everything is smoked and cooked fresh, daily. Fall off the bone ribs, melt in your mouth brisket, mouth watering pulled pork and delicious sides.

105 Meeks Ave

Popular Items

Slaw
Pulled Pork Sandwich
2lb Family Pack$35.00
Brisket
Banana Pudding
Baked Beans
Pulled Pork
Shredded Chicken
Loaded Baked Potato Salad
Smoked Mac & Cheese (SATURDAY ONLY)
Location

105 Meeks Ave

Burns TN

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
