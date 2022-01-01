Ottumwa restaurants you'll love
Ottumwa's top cuisines
Must-try Ottumwa restaurants
More about Warehouse Barbecue Co.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Warehouse Barbecue Co.
2818 N Court, Ottumwa
|Popular items
|Pit Nachos
|$12.00
Queso, pit beans, jalapenos & choice of smoked meat piled high fried flour chips,and shredded cheese
|2 Meat Combo
|$18.00
Choose any 2 meats from the meat market, choice of 2 sides and Texas Toast.
|Piggy Poppers
|$12.50
Deep fried balls of mac n cheese & pulled pork topped w/ Hucks Heat!
More about Warehouse Barbecue Co. - Food Truck
Warehouse Barbecue Co. - Food Truck
2818 N Court Rd., Ottumwa
More about Owls Nest
Owls Nest
116 S Court St, Ottumwa
More about Appanoose Rapids
Appanoose Rapids
332 East Main Street, OTTUMWA