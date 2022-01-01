Otway
Open today 7:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
930 fulton street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Location
930 fulton street, Brooklyn NY 11238
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Cruz del Sur
Traditional Guadalajara food now in Brooklyn, try our authentic tacos and come back to life with a torta ahogada or some carnitas.
Buka
At BUKA we serve authentic Nigerian meals and street foods.
No modern, fusion cuisine just good old-fashioned naija cooking.
Stocked Cafe + Burgers
Come in and enjoy!
ST ENDS
Come in and enjoy!