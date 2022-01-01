Go
Toast

Oui Melrose

Thank you for your Order!

SANDWICHES

6909 Melrose Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (399 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken PARM$15.50
FRIES$5.50
Falafel Laffa$15.00
HOT Cod Sandwich$12.00
Garlic Fries$6.50
Cod Sandwich$11.50
Chocolate Chip$3.50
Chicken Laffa$15.50
House Double Burger$12.50
Ribeye Cheese Steak$16.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6909 Melrose Ave

Los Angeles CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bludso's Bar and Que

No reviews yet

The legend of Bludso's BBQ begins in Corsicana, Texas, where the Bludso family has been perfecting the craft of slow-smoked meats for five generations. But while his family roots are laid in Texas, Kevin Bludso was born and raised in Compton, California.
To stay out of trouble, Kevin spent his childhood summers in Corsicana, working long, grueling hours on the pits for his granny, Willie Mae Fields. There, he honed his craft while swearing up and down that he was never going into the restaurant business. He even spent 15 years with the L.A. Department of Corrections, trying to hide from his true calling.
But finally, the allure of smoke, meat and family heritage was just too much to resist. So in 2008, Kevin opened Bludso's BBQ, right in the heart of Compton. It was quickly regarded as the best BBQ in all of Los Angeles. Now, with a beloved sit down bar and restaurant on La Brea Boulevard and even an outpost in Melbourne, Australia, the Bludso's legend continues to grow.

Trois Mec

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Mr. Charlie Told Me So

No reviews yet

Mr. Charlie told me so makes F#%$ING GOOD FRIED CHICKEN.

California Chicken Cafe

No reviews yet

LA's best Rotisserie Chicken, Wraps and Salads.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston