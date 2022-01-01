Go
Toast

Our Deli & Cafe

come in and enjoy
Breakfast Lunch and Dinner.
we offer catering for any event corporate catering or special occasions.

41 East Lancaster Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Meat Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.99
Two fried eggs choice of meat and cheese served on your choice of Toast, Kaiser Roll, Croissant (75¢ extra), Bagel, English Muffin,
Substitute egg white ($2 extra)
20 OZ Soda$2.25
Crispy ChickenTender Wrap$10.49
Warm breaded chicken tenders, bacon, lettuce, monterey jack
cheese tomato and ranch dressing
French Fries$4.49
Italian Hoagie$10.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, and oregano.
*Italian includes cheese all
other hoagies add cheese for 80¢
Fountain Drinks$2.49
Chicken Cheesesteak$10.49
with american cheese
Turkey Hoagie$10.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, and oregano.
add cheese for 80¢
Cheese Steak$10.49
with American cheese
California Wrap$10.99
Tomato wrap, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon,
ranch dressing, avocado.
See full menu

Location

41 East Lancaster Avenue

Paoli PA

Sunday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Farm Boy BBQ:

No reviews yet

We're Smokin'!
Smoked Meats by chef Paul Marshall using his specialty rubs and sauces. Let's get started! Select at least 3 lbs of meat to your order.

Mainline Seafood Market

No reviews yet

Our specialty is serving the freshest and the best quality seafood at an affordable price!

Nick Filet

No reviews yet

#filetallday

Nectar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston