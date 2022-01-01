Go
Our Mom Eugenia

Authentic Greek comfort food in the heart of Great Falls, Virginia!

1025 Seneca Rd H

Popular Items

Kotópoulo Souvláki$11.00
Grilled chicken skewers and oven-baked potatoes.
GLUTEN FREE
Gígantes$11.00
Large northern beans tossed in a sauce based on tomatoes and herbs.
GLUTEN FREE
Patzária & Pistachio Skordaliá$12.00
Beets slowly baked to preserve the flavors and nutrients of this natural energy booster. Served with our pistachio and garlic spread.
VEGAN / GLUTEN FREE
Moussaká$24.00
Layers of eggplant, zucchini, potato and ground beef topped with light bechamel.
Spanakópita$9.00
3 pieces of our spinach pie made with fresh thin phyllo pastry, spring onions and feta.
Thalassina$36.00
Mussels, shrimp and calamari served over orzo in white wine, ouzo and tomato sauce.
Filéto Souvláki$18.00
A pair of fresh domestic grilled filet mignon skewers, served with oven-baked potatoes.
GLUTEN FREE
Lamburger$18.00
Ground domestic lamb, feta, red onion, lettuce on a sesame bun, served with fresh hand-cut fries.
GLUTEN FREE
Kotópoulo Filéto$24.00
Grilled breast of chicken served with Greek-style string beans and oven-baked potatoes.
GLUTEN FREE
1025 Seneca Rd H

Great Falls VA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:15 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
