Our Mom Eugenia
Authentic Greek comfort food in the heart of Great Falls, Virginia!
1025 Seneca Rd H
Popular Items
Location
1025 Seneca Rd H
Great Falls VA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
Village Grill
In addition to dine in, carry out, and delivery consider we offer catering. Call us for your next catering event.
Bollywood Bistro - Great Falls
Come in and enjoy!
Pio Pio Peruvian Cuisine
Voted 2018 "Best Peruvian Restaurant in DMV"
BRX American Bistro
Come on in and enjoy!