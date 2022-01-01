Our Place Restaurant

Go
Thank you for choosing Our Place. We are an independently family owned home cooking restaurant. Home cooked Breakfast and Lunch our our specialties. We are Burleson Original Family Restaurant.

French Toast Special$7.95
Our Place Special$7.95
Dinner Roll$0.50
Hash Browns$2.95
Chicken Fried Steak$13.95
Breakfast Burrito$9.95
2 Eggs* w/meat$9.95
TX Waffle$7.95
(4) Bacon Strips$3.25
Sampler Plate$10.95
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

950 N Burleson Blvd

Burleson TX

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
