Our Town Brewery
We can't wait to see you at the brewery!
252 N. Prince St
Popular Items
Location
252 N. Prince St
Lancaster PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Belvedere
Come in and enjoy!
The Bread Pedaler
Come in and enjoy!
Chameleon Club
These gift cards are only redeemable at the bar (purchases of alcohol, food, soda, water only) - these are NOT redeemable for concert tickets.
La Cocina
Come in and enjoy!