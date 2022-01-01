Go
Our Town Brewery

252 N. Prince St

Townie - Our Club - Lifetime Membership$250.00
Join our Townies Club! Lifetime benefits include:
FREE Dinner on your birthday
Invites to "Townie" only events
$0.50 off standard pours
$1.00 off crowlers
$2.00 off growlers
15% off all merchandise
Lancaster PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
