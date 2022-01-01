Our Town Roast
Welcome to Our Town Roast, located in the heart of Downtown Lima. You will find us in Town Square, in one of the oldest buildings in Allen County. We offer a unique coffee experience. We are a great place to stop in and pick up your daily cup of coffee or specialty drink. You can order inside, online and we also offer curbside pick up. We have a variety of drinks made by your trained Barista. We have everything from regular coffee to our specialty beverages. You can complete your coffee with our grab and go items, including Belgium Waffles, Overnight Oats, Waffles on a Stick, or a Bagel. We look forward to serving you!
74 Town Sq
Location
Lima OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
