Go
Toast

OURBAR & Kitchen

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

2000 Newport Blvd • $$

Avg 4.1 (87 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Outdoor Seating

Location

2000 Newport Blvd

Costa Mesa CA

Sunday3:30 pm - 1:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday3:30 pm - 1:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hola Adios Coffeeshop

No reviews yet

Your neighborhood coffeeshop with a kitchen... wherever you're going, we're on your way.

Chixy Natural

No reviews yet

At Chixy Natural, we specialize in flame broiled rotisserie chicken. We only serve natural chicken with no hormones whatsoever. All side dishes are prepared fresh on the premises, every day.

Landers Liquor Bar - Costa Mesa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ciao! Deli & Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston